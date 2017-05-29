Celebrities

May 29, 2017 11:58 AM

We'll always have Van Nuys: Hangar from 'Casablanca' saved

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The airport hangar facade from the opening scene of "Casablanca" has found a home a decade after being saved from the wrecking ball.

The arched facade dating to the 1920s has been in a Los Angeles parking lot since it was removed during 2007 renovations at Van Nuys Airport.

The hangar with 95-foot doors appeared in movies including the 1939 Laurel and Hardy comedy "The Flying Deuces." Most famously a plane lands in front of it in 1942's "Casablanca," starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.

Christine Dunn, who with her late husband recovered the hangar ten years ago, told the Daily News Sunday (http://bit.ly/2qv0Y9L ) that it will be moved to Valley Relics Museum, home to many pop culture items.

The ultimate goal is to restore it as part of a Moroccan-themed restaurant at Van Nuys Airport.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 1:24

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes
Here's how to stay safe on the waterways 0:31

Here's how to stay safe on the waterways
See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Entertainment Videos