EXCHANGE: Drummer to finish CD after graduating high school

In this May 2, 2017 photo, Jackson Hallquist plays drums in his basement in Edwardsville, Ill. He drums in an instrumental band called The Hallquist Brothers, with his younger brother Jonah, who plays guitar. Jackson and Jonah recorded their first CD last year at Jupiter Studios in St. Louis. Jackson hopes to continue recording music as a studio drummer in the future. Belleville News-Democrat, via AP Steve Nagy