Philadelphia's music history _ a DIY tour

This May 8, 2017 photo shows the Uptown Theater in Philadelphia, Monday, May 8, 2017. Philadelphia has a rich musical legacy: It's birthplace of the lush acoustic style known as The Sound of Philadelphia and the hometown of "American Bandstand" and Chubby Checker's "Twist." But there's no major museum or other place of pilgrimage for music fans that encompasses the city's music history. Matt Rourke AP Photo