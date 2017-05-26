Hard Rock charts different path for Trump's former casino

FILE - In this April 5, 2017 photo, Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International, speaks during a press conference in Atlantic City N.J., where the company announced plans to reopen the former Trump Taj Mahal casino with a music theme. Hard Rock International is upping its investment in Atlantic City’s former Trump Taj Mahal casino. Allen said Hard Rock will spend at least $500 million on rebranding and reopening the shuttered casino, up from its initial $350 million plan. Hard Rock bought the Taj Mahal in March for $50 million. Wayne Parry, File AP Photo