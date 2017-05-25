In this photo provided by Sotheby's, an oil on canvas entitled The Bird Charmer
In this photo provided by Sotheby's, an oil on canvas entitled The Bird Charmer Encantador De P·jaros) by Rufino Tamayo is shown. The painting will be part of Sotheby's Latin America: Modern Art Evening Sale in New York on Thursday, May 25, 2017.
May 25, 2017 5:23 PM

Sotheby's sells Tamayo's 'Bird Charmer' for $4.3M in NY

By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
NEW YORK

"The Bird Charmer" by Mexican artist Rufino Tamayo has fetched $4.3 million at Sotheby's Latin American art auction in New York.

The 1945 painting shows the reddish figure of a man against a blue wall playing a wind instrument while birds fly around him.

It was sold on Thursday, a day after another impressive work by the same artist, "Músicos," didn't find a buyer at Christie's.

The record for a Tamayo sold at auction is $7.2 million, reached in 2008 with "Trovador."

Also on Thursday, Diego Rivera's 1951 "Portrait of Senorita Matilde Palou" sold for $2.4 million. Sotheby's had hailed the painting as one of the most important pieces by the Mexican muralist to go to auction in recent years.

