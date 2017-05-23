Tom Cruise reveals 'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon

FILE - In this May 22, 2017, file photo, actor Tom Cruise arrives for the Australian premiere of his movie "The Mummy" in Sydney, Australia. The 54-year-old actor says the long-discussed sequel to "Top Gun" is a sure thing and should start shooting soon. He was appearing on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise” on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, when the anchors asked about it. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo