'Migrant Mother' photographer's images of oppressed resonate

In this photo taken Thursday, May 11, 2017, the iconic photograph Migrant Mother looks out at the exhibit "Dorothea Lange: Politics of Seeing," at the Oakland Museum of California in Oakland, Calif. The three major themes of the Lange display are the Great Depression, the home front during World War II and the urban decline and postwar sprawl in California. Running through August 13, the exhibit includes 100 of Lange's photographs, including recognized works as well as new, improved unframed prints that have been digitally scanned. Eric Risberg AP Photo