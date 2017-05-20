Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pippa Middleton arrives with her father Michael Middleton for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William. Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool AP Photo
May 20, 2017 9:23 AM

AP PHOTOS: A look at Pippa Middleton's high-society wedding

The Associated Press
ENGLEFIELD, England

There were hats and morning jackets and British royalty galore, all coming together to celebrate Pippa Middleton's wedding.

The 33-year-old bride, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, had two likely future British kings and other members of the royal family looking on Saturday as she married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 41, at a rural English church.

The wedding party included Prince George, a 3-year-old page boy, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid — Kate's children who are the bride's nephew and niece.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal morning suits. They seemed relaxed as they strolled into the church.

Pippa Middleton wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a sparkly tiara.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka, were among the guests, as was reality TV personality Spencer Matthews, the groom's well-known brother and one of the stars of "Made in Chelsea."

The guests were heading to a lavish private reception at the estate of the bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, in nearby Bucklebury. There is some speculation that Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

Here's a look at some photos of the wedding.

