May 20, 2017 6:20 AM

Detroit Portals installation offers global interactions

The Associated Press
DETROIT

A public art installation has debuted in Detroit that connects participants with others in Mexico City, Berlin, Gaza City and elsewhere around the globe.

Detroit Portals runs through June 9 in downtown's Capitol Park. Portals are gold shipping containers equipped with what organizers describe as "immersive audio-visual technology."

Those who enter the portals can interact with someone — live and face-to-face — in another container across in the globe. The conversations can run for up to 20 minutes with reservations made online, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The Portals project started in 2014, and has since connected roughly 40,000 people.

The installation is supported by Detroit-based Quicken Loans and its affiliated companies.

