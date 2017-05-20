Detroit Portals installation offers global interactions

A public art installation has debuted in Detroit that connects participants with others in Mexico City, Berlin, Gaza City and elsewhere around the globe.
Detroit Portals runs through June 9 in downtown's Capitol Park. Portals are gold shipping containers equipped with what organizers describe as "immersive audio-visual technology."
Those who enter the portals can interact with someone — live and face-to-face — in another container across in the globe. The conversations can run for up to 20 minutes with reservations made online, but walk-ins are also welcome.
The Portals project started in 2014, and has since connected roughly 40,000 people.
The installation is supported by Detroit-based Quicken Loans and its affiliated companies.
