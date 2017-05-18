Trump visit draws country singer Toby Keith to Saudi Arabia

FILE -- In this April 3, 2011 file photo, American country singer, Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, CA. Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit. Saudi entertainment website Lammt, which is advertising the event, says the free concert, which will also feature an Arabian lute player, is open to men only. Julie Jacobson, File AP Photo