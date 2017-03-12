Richard Gere in Israel criticizes settlements

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you' Pause

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

2:57 Listen to Graciela Maldonado recite "Hysteria"

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation