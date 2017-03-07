Chanel rockets to space in Paris, Rihanna's back to school

Chanel rocketed into space Tuesday at Paris Fashion Week in an interstellar-themed show spectacular that saw designer Karl Lagerfeld reach for the stars — and a star-filled front row.
Meanwhile, Rihanna stunned crowds in a standout citrus lime coat after her Fenty X Puma collection. The theme this season for the singer-turned-fashion designer was Fenty University — and ushered in styles of school-girl-gone-bad.
Here are the highlights:
___
CHANEL'S APOLLO NO. 5
Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne and Lily-Rose Depp delighted as Lagerfeld pressed the "ignition" button that saw a gargantuan Chanel "Space Agency" rocket take off inside the Grand Palais.
It was a return to form for Lagerfeld Tuesday, who explored space-infused styles in a fresh-feeling collection that was the 83-year-old's best in seasons.
A round, raised-collar defined the chic aesthetic on skirt-suit styles — evoking a space-helmet neckline while sparkling silver boots merged the utilitarian astronaut-look with a chic Chanel signature — the square black toe.
Lagerfeld really had some fun — adorning models with huge reflective, heat-resistant shawl-blankets as they strutted around the giant ceiling-high space shuttle installation that at one point pumped out smoke.
It was Paris Fashion's Apollo No. 5.
___
RIHANNA GOES BACK TO SCHOOL
Moving on from her more saccharine, historic Marie Antoinette looks last season, the nascent 29-year-old designer developed a little — going back to college in the scholastic Monday night show.
On-trend oversize nerdy glasses, long flappy scarves, huge preppy sweaters, pleated skirts, lycra shorts and sports team uniforms were imagined in orange maroon, apple green, bright yellow and dark blue.
Caps were emblazoned with an "F," denoting the Barbadian star's middle name of Fenty.
As is the now the Rihanna signature, many of the looks were given a sexual, edgy twist — here seen in exposed midriffs, flesh-baring shorts and one knit sports crop top with breasts exposed at the bottom.
Thigh-high laced-up baseball boots, in blue, yellow and white added a dose of fetishistic, school-girl provocation.
Rihanna has shown critics that she's growing as a designer with this, more thoughtful collection.
But it hasn't convinced everyone.
One Twitter observer suggested the star not quit her day job, acerbically commenting: "Please Don't Stop The Music."
Comments