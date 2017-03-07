Philippines protests 'Madam Secretary' portrayal of leader

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about Pause

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

1:02 Celebrate Los Osos installs two new benches in town

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over