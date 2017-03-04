Celebrities

March 4, 2017 9:27 AM

Charge dismissed against man who killed Bullwinkle the elk

The Associated Press
SEATTLE

Charges have been dismissed against a Lewis County man following the killing of a trophy bull elk that had become something of a celebrity in the Ellensburg area and was called Bullwinkle by locals.

The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2lqdc4G) that the case against 77-year-old Tod Reichert of Saikum was dismissed Thursday in Lower Kittitas County District Court.

Reichert had been charged with unlawful hunt of big game in the second degree after the December 2015 killing Bullwinkle, the largest of five bull elk that lived in a hayfield and didn't mind if people stopped to take photos.

Reichert had a raffle permit that allowed him some additional hunting opportunities.

Judge James Hurson in dismissing the case ruled that state regulations outlining hunting restrictions were too vague.

Related content

Celebrities

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

View more video

Entertainment Videos