Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

0:45 Crews remove downed trees at Morro Bay State Park after storms Pause

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:37 California Assembly Republicans try to take on majority Democrats

2:09 Trump and team descend on CPAC

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the "opposition party" at CPAC

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms