Manga, Mario and now ninja: Japan's hopes for wooing tourism

0:47 3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel Pause

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:59 Highlights of SLO High girls soccer playoff loss to Valencia

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero