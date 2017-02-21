Video shows Harrison Ford wrongly flying over airliner

0:47 3 rescued after car gets stuck in San Marcos Creek near San Miguel Pause

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing