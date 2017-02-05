Super Bowl go political in a big way

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins