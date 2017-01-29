Celebrities

January 29, 2017 11:56 AM

Sundance awards go to Melanie Lynskey thriller, Syria doc

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES

A crime thriller, a murder mystery, a documentary about Syria and one about an unconventional love story are among the top award winners of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

The Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood film, "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore," won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic, presented Saturday night at a ceremony in Park City, Utah, as the annual film festival comes to a close.

Last year, Nate Parker's "Birth of a Nation" picked up the same award.

The top award for a U.S. documentary went to "Dina," a love story between a suburban woman and a Walmart greeter, while the world documentary prize was awarded to "Last Men in Aleppo."

The world dramatic award went to "The Nile Hilton Incident."

