A new documentary airing on PBS is spotlighting efforts to block the film "The Birth of a Nation" from premiering in 1915.
"Birth of a Movement: The Battle Against America's First Blockbuster" centers on William Monroe Trotter's fight against the landmark silent film that portrayed the Ku Klux Klan sympathetically and black men negatively.
Trotter, a black newspaper editor and civil rights activist, organized large protests that unsuccessfully sought the film's ban in Boston.
The film is set to premiere at Somerville Theater on Monday, followed by a discussion with executive producer and Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. and others.
It will be broadcast on PBS on Feb. 6 and is based on a book by former Boston Globe reporter Dick Lehr. The film includes appearances by Spike Lee and is narrated by actor Danny Glover.
Comments