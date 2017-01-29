UVM, Burlington mall raise funds for mascot sculpture

The University of Vermont and an outdoor shopping mall in Burlington are working to raise funds for a bronze sculpture of the school's mascot.
The $100,000 sculpture of Rally the mascot will be located outside UVM's Catamount Store at the Church Street Marketplace. An Oregon artist has been tasked with making it.
Becky Cassidy, head of media relations and fundraising for the marketplace, says she began meeting with community members last week who might want to donate.
Organizers hope to have the statue completed by next year. They also hope the sculpture will inspire UVM fans to visit and post photos on social media.
