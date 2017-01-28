'La La Land' takes top honors at Producers Guild Awards

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:50 Lakes, rivers and a meadow during drought years compared to January 2017

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building