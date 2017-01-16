Wilmington lands 2nd season of TV series 'Good Behavior'

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure