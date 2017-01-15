Feds, local upstate NY groups hosting anti-heroin event

Federal prosecutors are joining with four community organizations in the Albany area to host an anti-heroin event as part of the ongoing effort to battle opioid addiction.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Albany and groups in neighboring Rensselaer County are hosting the event Wednesday night at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
The event will open with a screening of "Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict," a documentary film commissioned by the FBI and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
After the film, a law student who became addicted to opiates while attending college in the Albany area will discuss his experiences and his life in recovery.
The anti-drug community groups participating in the event are working with federal prosecutors to raise awareness of the heroin and opiate epidemic.
