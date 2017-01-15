Ringling Museum, FSU file counterclaim against donor

After two years of depositions and hearings and just a month before a trial is set to begin, The Ringling and its parent organization, Florida State University, have filed a counterclaim against Helga Wall-Apelt, the donor whose largesse catalyzed the museum's Asian Art Center, but who later sued and withdrew her donated art collection, contending the terms of her gift agreement had been breached.
The Herald-Tribune reports () in the request for counterclaim, which will be heard by a judge Feb. 7, The Ringling says Wall-Apelt is in default of a final payment of more than $2 million, a part of her original gift agreement that was to have established an endowment for operating expenses once construction was complete.
The center opened in May. It showcases Asian Art.
Comments