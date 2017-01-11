Los Angeles beats San Francisco for George Lucas museum site

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

1:23 Why this Templeton man started his own lip balm company