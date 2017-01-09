Group seeks sculpture honoring snowboard company founder

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

3:06 Nipomo High wrestler Alexis Garcia eyeing a state title

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:33 Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point