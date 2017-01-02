Illinois dentist offers vinyl-record listening to patients

A visit to the dentist typically isn't very pleasing to the ear. There's the high-pitched whine of the dreaded dental drill, the glottal crackle of suctioned saliva, perhaps some bland elevator music on a staticky radio.
But Dr. Dan Rangitsch believes high-quality audio can make the experience of going to the dentist that much more bearable.
Rangitsch, owner and operator of Aspen Dental in Marion, began collecting vinyl records about a year and a half ago. His practice is outfitted with a turntable, speakers and a subwoofer, and patients can peruse his assorted collection of LPs to decide what they'd like to hear while their teeth are being cleaned.
"I don't enjoy having my teeth worked on, and the sounds of it. So I try to make it as comfortable as possible," Rangitsch said.
Rangitsch said he used nitrous oxide — commonly known as laughing gas — as a sedative agent at a previous practice, but he shied away from it when he bought the Aspen Dental office in October 2015.
"I don't like the variety of the way it reacts with some people and how it's minimal with others," he said. "So we don't have it here. I just try my best to be as nice as I can to patients."
Inviting patients to pick out their favorite music helps put them at ease, Rangitsch said.
His own musical tastes sometimes aren't all that work-friendly.
"It's kind of embarrassing, but I love gangsta rap music," Rangitsch said. "I love the feel of the bass . I grew up in Montana, and country music was just everywhere. I just felt like I never fit in with country music."
But he's willing to compromise on that front — his staff loves country music, in addition to pop artists like Justin Bieber.
"The funny thing is that he's trying to appease his staff all the time," said Joe's Records co-owner Josh Stockinger, who helped Rangitsch build his record collection. "They're into a lot more mainstream pop music, so he'll come in and he'll look for records that I know he in a million years would never buy."
Stockinger is also one of Rangitsch's patients.
"I've been going to the dentist my whole life, and I've never had one who was as into music as I am," Stockinger said. ". When I go in there, he lets me look through his collection, I get to pick what I want to listen to, and sometimes we'll listen to something rockin', like a Neil Young live record, or other times we'll play something mellow, and it just makes the whole experience a lot more fun and more unique."
Stockinger tries to help Rangitsch find records that will have broad appeal — music that isn't too offensive, but also isn't too boring.
"Everybody has different tastes in music, so that's kind of the hard part — just trying to figure out what everybody will like, and what's kind of neutral but not just miserable background music," Rangitsch said.
His collection features albums by bands such as the Alabama Shakes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Nirvana, Steely Dan, the Beatles and more.
"At the end of the day, if we've had a really long, rough day, with tons of patients and things not going as well as we'd hoped, and the staff's just kind of burned out, sometimes we'll just put on whatever they want and crank it up really loud and turn the sub up. It's just kind of a way of relaxing, to kind of let some frustrations go," Rangitsch said.
---
Source: The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan, http://bit.ly/2hKf2f7
---
Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com
This is an Illinois Exchange story shared by The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan.
