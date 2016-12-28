AP FACT CHECK: WWE wrestler Big Show not dead

2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

1:07 California still working on getting young voters to cast ballots

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:51 Jerry Brown: Raising minimum wage moral, though 'may not make sense'

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'