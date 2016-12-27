Mount Pulaski will read the names of residents who died

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:41 Timelapse video: Last-minute shoppers in downtown San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'