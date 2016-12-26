Thousands attend Mexican girl's party following viral invite

0:56 Baby needs a new home Pause

1:57 How a SLO utility box becomes a work of art

1:40 A look back at SLO startup Shopatron, as Kibo announces local layoffs

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier

0:54 Dan Baum's advice for Top 20 Under 40 winners

0:44 How an officer can tell whether a driver is stoned