No. 5 Duke aiming to get settled, develop as ACC play starts

0:56 Baby needs a new home Pause

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

1:04 TSA's Top 10 most unusual checkpoint finds of 2016

1:15 A look at Avila Ranch in San Luis Obispo

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels

0:40 County public works crews pump flooded Avila Beach flood water all night

1:32 Timelapse video: Paso Robles to Cambria on Hwy. 46

2:43 Man rescued after climbing Morro Rock

0:31 Video of possible great white shark swimming near Pismo Beach Pier