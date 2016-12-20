Celebrities

December 20, 2016 2:59 AM

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have baby

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Popular Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan say they have been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple announced the birth of their son in a Mumbai hospital in a tweet on Tuesday.

While Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is the first child of 36-year-old Kareena Kapoor Khan, 46-year-old Saif Ali Khan already has a son and a daughter from his former actress wife, Amrita Singh.

The couple belongs to prominent Bollywood families. Kareena Kapoor Khan's father, Randhir Kapoor, grandfather Raj Kapoor and great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were all well-known actors, producers or directors.

Saif Ali Khan's mother, Sharmila Tagore, was a popular film actress in the 1970s and '80s. His father, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, was a former Indian cricket captain.

