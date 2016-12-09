Judge finalizes Khloe Kardashian's divorce from Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are officially divorced.
A Los Angeles Superior Court Judge finalized the pair's divorce on Friday, ending a union that paired the reality show star with a onetime NBA standout.
Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013 after the pair had been married for four years, but rescinded the filing after Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel last year. She cited Odom's medical condition as one reason to withdraw the divorce.
She re-filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in May. They have no children together.
Kardashian stars alongside her sisters on the E! Entertainment Television series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Odom has not played in the NBA since the 2012-13 season.
