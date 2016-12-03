Varner wins Australian PGA Championship; Scott finishes 3rd

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made Pause

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo