Singer Michelle Williams gives back to Rockford family

Auburn graduate turned pop-star, Michelle Williams returned home to Rockford Monday to surprise a family in need.
Williams surprised a family of eight with clothes, coats and hats for the winter, paid for by the Boys and Girls Clubs of America 12 Days of Giving Program. Williams grew up in a working class family before her days as a member of Destiny's Child. Her mother was a nurse, her father a factory worker. She learned the importance of giving back early on, she said.
"I have an uncle who's a physician here in Rockford," she said. "And I remember being at church around the holidays and seeing him and his wife give Christmas presents to almost every child at the church. And I remember saying when I grow up, I want to be able to do that."
The family was nominated by staff at the Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club to receive the surprise. A blended family with six children ranging from ages four to 16, mom Jessica Tellez said the act of kindness gives her hope that there are still people in the world who will do something good for nothing in return.
"People don't have to do anything for you, so appreciation goes a long way," she said. "It's important to me to show people how much it means when they give. I try to instill that in my kids."
Blackhawk Boys and Girls Club Assistant Director Mariah Jones said the family was chosen because of that appreciative attitude.
"It may just be something as simple as popcorn and water, and they'll thank us a thousand times. Whatever we do, it's always 'thank you, thank you, thank you', and a sincere thank you at that."
Williams, who spends most of her time between Rockford and California working in music and public speaking, said meeting the family and celebrating with them reminds her to appreciate the little things.
"Watching the kids open up their presents was mind blowing. It was so amazing to see what one is grateful for versus someone else who might think they have everything, but to know that a warm coat is something to scream about and be excited about — it touches my heart."
Source: Rockford Register Star, http://bit.ly/2gtmxm9
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com
This is an Illinois Exchange story shared by the Rockford Register Star.
