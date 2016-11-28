Brandy, Dru Hill bring back 1990s at Soul Train Awards

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work? Pause

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

4:30 Obama: "Radical Islam" is not a strategy for fighting terrorism

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

2:04 Black Friday 2016: How did it go in SLO?

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

3:06 Highlights of Cal Poly's first-round playoff loss to San Diego