Middle Tennessee beats Evansville to win Music City, 66-55

JaCorey Williams scored 25 points and Middle Tennessee wrapped up its second preseason tournament championship in two years with a 66-55 win over Evansville in the third-annual Challenge in Music City Sunday.
Middle Tennessee won the Great Alaska Shootout last season, then won the Conference USA tourney before upsetting No. 2 Michigan State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
The Blue Raiders clinched the title with their 73-70 overtime win over Toledo Saturday. Evansville lost all three tournament games in Nashville.
Reggie Upshaw contributed 14 points for Middle Tennessee (6-1), which now has won fourth straight win after losing to in-state rival Tennessee State. It was the Blue Raiders second win over Evansville in three meetings.
Ryan Taylor finished with 22 points to lead the Purple Aces (2-4), who play their next five straight at home.
Middle Tennessee now heads to Oxford to play Ole Miss Wednesday.
