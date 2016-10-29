The Latest: John Lackey's night is over

3:16 'Spotlight' editor shares his story, 'Weird Al' inducted into Media Hall of Fame at Cal Poly gala Pause

0:37 Watch an overturned truck get put back onto its wheels along Hwy. 101

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

11:07 Pismo candidates for mayor, city council state their case

0:59 It's tarantula season in SLO County