October 23, 2016 11:58 PM

Bill Murray honored as he accepts Mark Twain prize for humor

By BEN NUCKOLS Associated Press
WASHINGTON

In an evening filled with jokes about Bill Murray's elusiveness and quirky personality, the actor was honored with the nation's top prize for comedy.

Murray, who's 66, received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday night at the Kennedy Center, joining several other "Saturday Night Live" alumni to win the annual award. After he was presented with a bust of Mark Twain, Murray handed it to a man in the first row of the audience and urged the crowd to pass it around.

Known for living outside the Hollywood bubble, Murray admitted he was uncomfortable sitting in a box with his family while more than a dozen of his co-stars and collaborators spoke warmly about his body of work.

