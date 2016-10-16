Ring of Friendship sculpture not in Bay City park's new plan

Officials are discussing the possible removal of the Bay City Ring of Friendship sculpture from Wenonah Park.
The Bay City Times reports (http://bit.ly/2eG6vI2 ) Sunday that the ring-shaped sculpture was not included in a new master plan for the downtown park where it's stood for more than 33 years.
The park's master plan places more emphasis on green space and calls for installing an interactive water feature where the sculpture now stands.
City Manager Rick Finn told Bay City's Downtown Development Authority last week that the intent is not to "just knock it down," but to move the sculpture elsewhere, if possible.
A public meeting on the plan is scheduled later this month. The plan also has to go before the development authority board and the Bay City Commission for approval.
