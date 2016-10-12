Sen. Tim Scott at Clemson for discussion of fighting poverty

South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is taking part in a discussion at Clemson University on finding solutions to ending poverty in America.
The Republican appears Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at an event hosted by the collegiate group Turning Point USA at the Watt Family Innovation Center.
A screening of episodes from the documentary "Comeback" is also taking place. The documentary includes Scott, GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan, and two-sport star athlete Deion Sanders. They discuss changing lives through community-based solutions.
A discussion with audience members will follow. The event is open to the public but registration is required through http://clemsoncomeback.eventbrite.com because seating is limited.
Comments