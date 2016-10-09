Cooper, Raddatz tough during second presidential debate

Moderators Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz teamed to ask sharp questions of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton Sunday night and to keep them corralled during many contentious exchanges during the second presidential debate.
Sometimes those efforts drew the ire of Trump, who at one point said, "Nice. One on three."
That signal is sure to subject Cooper, of CNN, and ABC's Raddatz to partisan criticism. But it seemed the dual moderators were determined to take a more active role than NBC's Lester Holt during the first debate, seen by a record 84 million people.
They chose to end it on a disarming note — throwing it to an audience member who asked each candidate if they could think of one positive thing to say about the other.
