Irving has 15 in preseason debut as Cavs beat 76ers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving each scored 15 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-105 on Saturday night.
Irving made his first appearance of the preseason after sitting out Cleveland's opener.
Jordan McRae came off the bench for 20 points, including the clinching free throws.
Joel Embiid had 12 points in 13 minutes of his third preseason game.
76ERS: Rookie Dario Saric shot 1 for 7 and had four points. ... Richaun Holmes had 19 points and Sergio Rodriguez added 15 points and eight assists.
CAVALIERS: Kevin Love had two points on 1-for-7 shooting. ... Channing Frye was 4 for 4 from 3-point range off the bench, finishing with 14 points.
UP NEXT: Philadelphia (1-2) visits Memphis on Tuesday. Cleveland (2-0) visits Atlanta on Monday.
KNICKS 116, NETS 98
NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony scored 16 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 12 and the Knicks won the first preseason meeting between the city rivals in four years.
Both teams played without their starting point guards. Derrick Rose remains in Los Angeles for his rape trial, while former Knicks star Jeremy Lin sat out after scoring 21 points Thursday in his Nets debut.
New York got its first victory under Jeff Hornacek after getting routed 130-103 by Houston in its opener.
NETS: Former No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett scored 15 points, going 11 for 14 from the free throw line. ... Brooklyn also gave Luis Scola the night off.
KNICKS: Joakim Noah sat out again with a sore left hamstring and probably won't play Monday, coach Jeff Hornacek said. ... Chasson Randle had 14 points, getting extra playing time in Rose's absence.
UP NEXT: Brooklyn (1-1) visits Miami on Tuesday. New York (1-1) hosts Washington on Monday.
CELTICS 104, HORNETS 86
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tyler Zeller scored 14 points as the Celtics beat the winless Hornets for the second time in three days.
Boston beat Charlotte 107-92 on Thursday in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist scored 11 points and Frank Kaminsky had 10, though the starting forwards combined to shoot 8 for 28.
HORNETS: Kemba Walker had six points in 14½ minutes as he continues his recovery from offseason left knee surgery. ... Jeremy Lamb, like Walker a former University of Connecticut star, started and scored nine points. ... Christian Wood led Charlotte with 13 points.
CELTICS: Al Horford and Isaiah Thomas didn't play. ... Jordan Mickey led Boston with 16 points, going 8 for 10. ... Jaylen Brown, the No. 3 pick in the draft, shot 2 for 10, missing all four 3-point attempts.
UP NEXT: Charlotte (0-3) hosts Minnesota on Monday. Boston (2-1) visits Brooklyn on Thursday.
