October 6, 2016 8:03 PM

Orson Welles' hometown celebrates actor's Shakespeare fame

The Associated Press
WOODSTOCK, Ill.

Woodstock will celebrate its favorite son — Orson Welles — and one of his favorites — Shakespeare.

The Orson Welles Creative Arts Festival celebrated the filmmaker's 100th birthday last year. The (Crystal Lake) Northwest Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2cVEHiF ) that it was so successful, Woodstock Celebrates Inc. is repeating it.

This is the 400th anniversary of William Shakespeare's death and Welles was a noted Shakespearean actor. The producer of one of the greatest films of all time — "Citizen Kane" — directed his first plays at the Woodstock Operate House in 1934 with a Shakespearean trilogy.

The festival will feature Welles' Shakespeare films on three separate nights — "Macbeth" on Oct. 12, "Othello" on Oct. 19 and "Chimes at Midnight" on Oct. 25.

Online: http://welleswoodstock.com/

