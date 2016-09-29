New Mexico State University's Borderlands Writing Project is set to host an exhibit of teachers' writing and photography.
The program will display teachers' work Saturday at the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library in Las Cruces as part of an effort to help educators with writing and photography.
Officials say the open exhibit is a way to share how teachers see and interact with the world through work. It also will include a documentary that gives insight into what teachers did and learned during the process.
The program's "Teachers Write" provides professional development during the 2015-2016 school year for teachers interested in sharing and gaining experience in writing and photography.
