Bar: Marlins' Fernandez was there before fatal boat accident

0:55 Hiking Estero Bluffs State Park Pause

3:49 Central Valley farmers keep drilling, even as groundwater limits loom

1:25 ONX Wines' Templeton "farm-to-glass" vineyard tour

0:45 Arroyo Grande fire damages apartment and destroys shed

1:11 Cal Poly football upsets Montana Grizzlies

0:48 Still Frothy Surf Festival hits Pismo Beach

0:47 Paso Robles quarterback Steven Schouten shows command in win over Clovis North

1:00 Highlights of Paso Robles football win over Clovis North

1:00 This woman has 94 years of Arroyo Grande memories

1:14 Empty bowls help homeless at Arroyo Grande fundraiser