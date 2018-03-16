Calling all poets: Arts Obispo wants to know why you love SLO County

What's your favorite place in San Luis Obispo County?
Arts Obispo, the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council and county poet laureate Jeanie Greensfelder are inviting community members to share their original poems about Central Coast landmarks — from Morro Rock to Paso Robles wine country.
Arts Obispo will share selected poems on its website throughout the month of April in celebration of National Poetry Month. In addition, The Tribune will publish a selection of the poems in the Central Coast Living section.
Arts Obispo is also inviting local poets to participate in a community poetry reading April 6 at King David's Masonic Lodge in downtown San Luis Obispo. The event, which runs 6 to 8 p.m., will coincide with Arts Obispo's monthly Art After Dark event.
San Luis Obispo County residents have until March 25 to submit their work.
To participate, email your poem — plus a photo of the location that inspired it — to office@artsobispo.org.
For more information about Arts Obispo, call 805-544-9251 or visit artsobispo.org.
