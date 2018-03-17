He spent a year in space. Now Scott Kelly will share his adventures in SLO

After spending nearly a year in space, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly is landing in San Luis Obispo.

He'll speak about his out-of-this-world experiences during "An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly," on Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center in San Luis Obispo. The event is sponsored by SLO Classical Academy.

Kelly, a retired fighter pilot and U.S. Navy captain, logged four space flights and commanded the International Space Station (ISS) on three expeditions over the course of his NASA career.

During his final mission, Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Korniyenko spent 340 consecutive days (11 months and three days) in space aboard the ISS.

Ground personnel help International Space Station crew member Scott Kelly of the U.S. to get off the Soyuz TMA-18M space capsule after landing near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, in 2016. Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko returned to Earth after spending almost a year in space in a ground-breaking experiment foreshadowing a potential manned mission to Mars. Kirill Kudryavtsev; Associated Press

Kelly, who retired from NASA in 2016, said in a promotional video for his San Luis Obispo appearance that he'll share "stories from 229 miles above Earth, and the path that led me there," as well as "what my journey taught me about leadership and teamwork."

Kelly is the identical twin brother of retired astronaut, naval officer and gun-control advocate Mark Kelly, whose wife, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, was shot during a 2011 assassination attempt.

"An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly" includes space-related activities and displays of a NASA space suit, an oxygen tank prototype and wheels from a vehicle used in the Mars Exploration Rover Mission program.

After his talk, Kelly will autograph copies of his memoirs, "Endurance: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery" and "My Journey to the Stars."

Tickets for "An Evening with Captain Scott Kelly" cost $59 to $99. A $150 premium package includes a pre-show reception complete with appetizers, wine and a meet and greet with Kelly.

For more information, call 805-756-4849 or visit pacslo.org.