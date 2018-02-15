This man used Disney movies to communicate with his autistic son. You can see him speak in SLO

A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who used Disney movies to communicate with his autistic son will speak in San Luis Obispo in March.

Ron Suskind will talk about his best-selling book, “Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes, and Autism,” on March 19 at Cuesta College’s Cultural and Performing Arts Center. He’ll speak as part of the Book of the Year program.

Other Book of the Year events, held in February and March, include art workshops, book discussions, movie screenings and community presentations.

In his 2014 memoir, Suskind discusses how he and his family turned to animated movies to connect with their youngest son, Owen, who lost his ability to speak and developed an obsessive interest with Disney films after being diagnosed with regressive autism at age 3.

Suskind’s book inspired a critically acclaimed movie, 2016’s “Life, Animated,” that was nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary feature.

Tickets to Suskind’s talk and book signing, which is followed by a reception with the author, cost $10 and can be purchased by calling 805-546-3198 or visiting cpactickets.cuesta.edu. Students get in free.

Now in its 10th year, the Book of the Year program is sponsored by Cuesta College in partnership with County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries’ SLO Reads program.

For more information, and a full schedule of events, visit www.cuesta.edu/library/book.